(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has shifted its strategy somewhat in 2020 with the announcement of the OnePlus Nord, but recent rumours suggest that the sub £400 phone was just the beginning. Several new codenames suggest we could see up to five new phones this year at varying price points.

According to two tipsters on Twitter, and further detail from Android Central, there are up to five different internal code-names being used by OnePlus, suggesting up to five new phones are coming.

Those names are Clover (which we've heard about already), Billie, Kebab, Lemonade and Bengal.

Clover is said to be a $200 budget phone, while Kebab is the upcoming Snapdragon 865-powered OnePlus 8T. Billie - which confusingly could be its own series of mid-range phones using the Snapdragon 690 chipset - is likely a slight step down from the Nord.

That leaves the mystery surrounding the Lemonade and Bengal. Regardless of exact details, it seems clear OnePlus is changing its approach to the smartphone market. Where it used to be a brand offering one single powerful flagship at a time, it's now turning into a more mainstream manufacturer.

So the OnePlus Billie series is indeed in the works (Billie 2, 2T, 8, 8T). There won't be just budget phones. Plus, I've heard that the Nord might soon receive some sort of price cut to welcome the upcoming ones.#OnePlus #OnePlusBillie pic.twitter.com/eF2cOhPRnS — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 1, 2020

We reached out to OnePlus, but the company declined to comment on the current crop of rumours and speculation. However, OnePlus has - in a way - prepared us for this change with the launch of the Nord brand.

When we interviewed OnePlus in the run-up to launch, the company made it clear that the OnePlus Nord was the first product, but many more would follow. And not just smartphones either.

It echoes something Pete Lau, the company CEO, had said in previous interviews about wanting to bring a OnePlus experience to more people at a more accessible price point.

With current rumours suggesting phones running Snapdragon 400, 600, 700 and 800 series processors, that gives the company a range of devices running from the low end of the market, through the mid-range and into flagship/premium tier.

Add that to the fact that OnePlus is drastically changing the software experience with the next major software update and it paints a picture of a much more mainstream approach.

While it seems that it may have been an inevitability as the company grew from plucky underdog to top flagship maker, it will undoubtedly be sad for some fans to see all the things they initially loved about OnePlus slowly fading away.

Writing by Cam Bunton.