(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus appears to have revealed the first known look at the upcoming OnePlus 8T, via an image found in the latest Android 11 developer preview for the OnePlus 8 series. Spotted by OxygenUpdater, the leaked image is actually a front-facing shot of the device.

Honestly, it doesn't give us much information, but based on simply looking at the image, we can see the phone resembles the OnePlus 8. It's labeled OnePlus_8T.webp and is separate from the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro images found. It's important to note it could be a mockup and not actually the final design for the OnePlus 8T. But, considering OnePlus is likely preparing to launch the phone soon, we suspect it's the real deal.

Also, the image was found in OnePlus’ own firmware update.

OnePlus typically announces its "T" smartphones toward the end of the year, though the month varies. The OnePlus 7T models were revealed in September 2019, while the OnePlus 6T was announced in November 2018. It's therefore likely we will see the OnePlus 8T before December 2020, but as for an exact date, we will have to wait and see for now. In terms of price, the OnePlus 8 starts at £599 in the UK and $699 in the US.

We'd expect the OnePlus 8T - and the rumoured OnePlus 8T Pro - to come in around the same ballpark.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.