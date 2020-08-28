OnePlus going back to budget smartphones with $200 'Clover' later this year?

(Pocket-lint) - Earlier this year, OnePlus stated that it would be starting to make more affordable products again, and quite soon after it launched the almost-flagship OnePlus Nord. It's a phone offering great performance and one that punches way above its price point in terms of the overall experience.

According to a recent reveal, however, it's not stopping there. The company is said to be launching an even more affordable device, priced in the $200 region, and one that makes use of one of Qualcomm's least powerful processors: the Snapdragon 460.

Android Central's inside sources claim to know almost all the important specifications already, and even revealed that this phone is known in-house as 'Clover'. Although, that name is very unlikely to be the one used for the product if and when it launches.

Those specs include a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 and built on an IPS LCD panel. That will mean no in-display fingerprint sensor, and so OnePlus is said to be returning to using a built-in physical fingerprint sensor on the back.

Alongside its relatively low power processor, it's claimed the phone will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage but also - for the first time in a long time - a microSD card slot for expansion.

The report also claims OnePlus will add a triple camera system to the back, although from the looks of things, two of those are low-resolution 2-megapixel sensors. It only has one proper camera and that's a 13-megapixel sensor.

The one spec that really stands out is the battery size. It's rumoured that OnePlus is going to but in a pretty huge 6,000mAh battery inside this thing. That's large by any standards.

With a 720p display on the front and a battery this size in the phone - knowing OnePlus' reputation for battery optimisation - this could well be a two-day battery for virtually every phone user, even those with busy lives.

Sadly, however, the manufacturer isn't equipping it with the 30W fast charging we've come to expect from the company. Instead, it'll charge with an 18W adapter.

With OnePlus being all about power and speed, it'll be interesting to see how the company keeps that fluidity and smoothness it's so well known for with a Snapdragon 400-series processor.

Of course, compromises like this are necessary for a phone that's right at the bottom rung of the smartphone pricing ladder.

In the US - where competition is needed in the $200 segment - having a OnePlus phone in this region might just be the breath of fresh air the budget market needs.

Writing by Cam Bunton.