(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus may have only recently announced the cheaper and more affordable OnePlus Nord, but that's not likely to be the last we see from the company before the year is out.

We're still expecting to see "T" models to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and while they aren't guaranteed and nothing is official as yet, rumours have started to surface surrounding the next flagship OnePlus smartphones.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro.

Before end of 2020

Similar price to 8 and 8 Pro likely

OnePlus typically announces its "T" smartphones towards the end of the year, though the month varies. The OnePlus 7T models were revealed in September 2019, while the OnePlus 6T was announced in November 2018.

It's therefore likely we will see the OnePlus 8T before December 2020, but as for an exact date, we will have to wait and see for now.

In terms of price, the OnePlus 8 starts at £599 in the UK and $699 in the US, while the 8 Pro starts at £799 in the UK and $899 in the US. We'd expect the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro to come in around the same ballpark.

Similar design

8T Pro: IP68 rating likely

In the past, the OnePlus "T" devices had been more about a hardware upgrade more than a design upgrade - though this wasn't the case for the OnePlus 7T, which did offer a different look to the OnePlus 7.

We aren't expecting huge design changes between the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8T at the moment or the Pro models, but you never know. For now, a metal body and glass rear are likely, coupled with a punch-hole front camera and vertically aligned, neat rear camera housing.

The OnePlus 8T Pro will probably have an IP rating and be the bigger device, while the OnePlus 8T might not have an official IP rating.

8T: Full HD+, AMOLED, 90Hz

8T Pro: Quad HD+, AMOLED, 120Hz

Rumours haven't mentioned the displays of the OnePlus 8T or 8T Pro as yet but based on the 8 and 8 Pro models, the 8T is likely to have an inferior display to the 8T Pro.

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch, Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch, Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We'd expect similar differences between the 8T and the 8T Pro, with the Pro model likely larger with a higher resolution and a higher refresh rate than the standard model.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus likely

8GB RAM at least

65W fast charging reported

OnePlus and Qualcomm have a long standing relationship so it's likely the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will feature the latest Qualcomm processor under their hoods, which would be the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Both will be 5G as the 8, 8 Pro and Nord are all 5G so OnePlus has already committed here.

We'd expect to see at least 8GB of RAM in both models with at least 128GB of storage, as this is the base model for both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It's likely there would be a larger RAM and storage variant for both the 8T and 8T Pro too though, as there is for the 8 and 8 Pro.

In terms of battery, nothing has been rumoured as yet in regards to capacity, but the OnePlus 8 has a 4300mAh battery with 30T fast charging, while the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4510mAh battery with fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It would be great to see wireless charging on both this time round.

We'd expect similar battery capacities from the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro, but they might offer fasting charging after a OnePlus 65W charger got certification in May 2020 - a speed both the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro offer.

8T: Triple rear?

8T Pro: Quad rear?

Nothing has been rumoured regarding the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro cameras but it's likely the 8T Pro will be the superior option.

The OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera made up of a 48-megapixel main, 16-megapixel 116-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera, consisting of a 48-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 8-megapixel telephoto and 5-megapixel photochromatic sensor.

It's not yet clear if OnePlus will stick with the same make up for the 8T and 8T Pro, or if it will change things up.

Here is everything we have heard about the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro so far.

Geekbench posted a listing for a OnePlus device with the model number KB2001 featuring 8GB of RAM and running on Koba - the nickname used for both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus processors.

A listing appeared on TUV Rheinland, spotted by MySmartPrice, for a OnePlus charger with a 65W power output. It's thought the charging speed may come to the OnePlus 8T.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.