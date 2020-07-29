US version of OnePlus Nord set to arrive before end of the year

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus announced its mid-range OnePlus Nord smartphone earlier in July, offering a great balance of features and specifications for its price. At least it does for those who live in a region where the Nord is available.

Unfortunately for those in the US, that's not you. It might not be too long before a version of the Nord is available in the US though.

Talking to Wired's Julian Chokkattu, co-founder of OnePlus Carl Pei said "a Nord-branded phone (not necessarily the same as this) is set to land on US shores later this year".

No further detail was offered in Wired's review of the OnePlus Nord as to what features this mystery US-bound Nord device might offer but we would expect a similar of specifications and price to the international model.

There has been previous talk of a OnePlus device sporting the recently-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset with 5G, but it's not clear at the moment if this device could be the US Nord device or another device entirely.

The OnePlus Nord currently available in the UK and some other countries excluding the US offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a 6.4-inch, 2400 x 1080 resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad-rear camera and a dual front camera.

Fingers crossed a US version of the OnePlus Nord offers the same value for money as the current model. You can read our full OnePlus Nord review here, as well as find out how it compares the company's flagship OnePlus 8 series in our seperate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.