OnePlus Nord is officially unveiled: a new mid-range powerhouse

OnePlus has used an unusual AR platform to unveil the latest phone, the OnePlus Nord. Unlike its previous efforts, it's not powered by a flagship-level Snapdragon 800-series chip. Instead, this is one of many new phones running Qualcomm's highly capable Snapdragon 765G processors, and that means it costs less.

Before the announcement, there were certain features we already knew, like the processor inside it and what it looks like. That's thanks in part to a very busy social media team hyping just about everything they could about the then-unreleased device.

The first highlighted feature in this unusual AR launch - as always - is the design. As we've seen already, the phone has glass front and back, and the display on the front is flat, with skinny bezels and a dual cutout for the selfie camera.

It comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx, which have a very subtle metallic finish under the glass. The display is a fullHD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate.

The buttons around the outside are built from metal and OnePlus says they're built to high standards to withstand lots, and lots of presses.

Inside, as we already know is the Snapdragon 765G processor, which means you get 5G support along with the speed and power of daily app launches. You also get up to 12GB RAM for extra speed capabilities.

On the software side, it's Oxygen OS 10.5, which OnePlus says has been updated with lots of optimisations to increase speed and fluidity. And it's designed to use RAM in a way that ensures that smoothness and speed never stops. You're very unlike to see frame drops.

Switching to cameras, and the primary camera in the rear quad system has a 48-megapixel camera with OIS for blur-free stills and EIS for smooth 4K video. There's also an ultra-wide camera and a macro and depth sensor to add extra versatility.

As for the front cameras, that's a dual setup which includes a high-resolution 32-megapixel primary sensor and an ultra-wide sensor for wider group selfies.

As for the battery, it has a 4,115mAh capacity and has the classic OnePlus Warp Charge 30T power adapter for quick refills. You'll get up to 70 per cent battery in just 30 minutes.

Price-wise: the OnePlus Nord starts at £379 in the UK (€399 in Europe) and will be available to buy from 4 August directly from OnePlus.