OnePlus has sold out of all its OnePlus Nord pre-order stock, but there is still one way to get hold of the new phone ahead of release.

The company is reintroducing its OnePlus Pop-up incentive, albeit online-only this time for obvious reasons.

A OnePlus Pop-up event will be held on the 'net soon after the smartphone has been unveiled in the "world's first AR" launch on 21 July 2020. It will give the community a final chance to purchase a Nord ahead of general sales.

A similar online event was successfully held for the OnePlus 8.

Details in the OnePlus Pop-up for the Nord are yet to be shared, but more will be revealed via the firm's Instagram feed (at @oneplus.nord) and on the dedicated website.

The mid-range OnePlus Nord is said to be a 5G handset with a sub-£500 price point.

Leaked specifications claim that it will come with a 6.4-inch 2400 x 1080 pixel display, run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and could come in two models, one with 8GB of RAM, the other with 12GB.

Storage options are rumoured to be 128 and 256GB.

