OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: What's the rumoured difference?

OnePlus will announce a more affordable smartphone on 21 July in the form of the OnePlus Nord. The device will sit alongside the company's premium line - the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro - but how will it compare?

Here's how the OnePlus Nord stacks up against the OnePlus 8, based on the speculation.

OnePlus Nord: Under $500/€500/£400

OnePlus 8: From £599/$699

OnePlus hasn't confirmed exactly how much the OnePlus Nord will cost but it has said it would be under $500/€500, which is around £400 in the UK.

The OnePlus 8 meanwhile, starts at £599/$699, making it around £200/$200 more expensive than what's expected for the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord: 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm, IP53, glass and aluminium

OnePlus 8: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm, IP68, glass and aluminium

The OnePlus Nord is expected to feature an aluminium chassis with a glass rear. Leaked images suggest there will be a camera housing in the top left corner and the front display will be flat rather than curved.

It's also rumoured to come with an IP rating of IP53 and measure 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm. The signature OnePlus alert slider is also reported.

The OnePlus 8 meanwhile, also offers an aluminium chassis with a glass rear but the front display is curved, offering a more premium appearance.

The camera housing also sits centrally on the rear and the IP rating is higher than what is suggested for the Nord at IP68. It is also slightly taller than the Nord, but narrower and slimmer at 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm.

OnePlus Nord: 6.4-inch, 2400 x 1080, 90Hz

OnePlus 8: 6.55-inch, 2400 x 1080, 90Hz

The OnePlus Nord is rumoured to offer a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. This would put its pixel density at 411ppi.

A 90Hz refresh rate is expected as OnePlus' Carl Pei said on stage for the OnePlus 7T launch that the company wouldn't launch another phone with a slower refresh rate than 90Hz again.

The OnePlus 8 has a slightly larger 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display that offers the same 2400 x 1080 resolution predicted for the OnePlus Nord. This puts the OnePlus 8's pixel density at 401ppi, which is slightly lower than the Nord due to the increase in screen size - it isn't likely to be noticeable to the human eye though.

The OnePlus 8 also offers a 90Hz refresh rate, along with HDR10+ support.

OnePlus Nord: 32MP front, Quad rear (main, ultra-wide, macro and depth)

OnePlus 8: 16MP front, triple rear (main, ultra-wide, macro)

The OnePlus Nord is rumoured to come with a quad camera setup on the rear, made up of a main sensor, ultra-wide sensor, macro sensor and a depth sensor.

A leaked spec sheet suggests the main sensor will be 48-megapixels, the ultra-wide will be 8-megapixels, the macro will be 5-megapixels and the depth sensor will be 2-megapixels. OnePlus has confirmed the main sensor will offer OIS.

The OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The OnePlus Nord is thought to be coming with a 32-megapixel punch-hole front camera, while the OnePlus 8 offers a 16-megapixel punch-hole front camera.

OnePlus Nord: SD765G, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB, 4000mAh

OnePlus 8: SD865, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB, 4300mAh

The OnePlus Nord is confirmed to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G under its hood, which offers 5G capabilities. A leaked spec sheet suggests there will be a choice of 8 or 12GB of RAM on board the Nord, as well as 128GB or 256GB of storage.

As no physical fingerprint sensor can be seen on the Nord in the leaked images, it is assumed it will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. Battery capacity is reported to be 4000mAh.

The OnePlus 8 has a more powerful chipset in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, along with the X55 modem, making it 5G enabled. Like what is rumoured for the Nord, the OnePlus 8 has 8GB and 12GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 8 has an in display fingerprint sensor and there's a 4300mAh battery.

Based on the speculation, the OnePlus Nord won't compromise too much in terms of specifications compared to the OnePlus 8.

While the design is expected to be a little less premium and less water resistant, if rumours are to be believed the Nord will offer a slightly smaller but sharper display than the OnePlus 8, the same RAM and storage options, a slightly smaller battery, a slightly less powerful chipset and an extra rear camera for what could be £200/$200 less.

We'll update this feature as soon as the official details of the OnePlus Nord are revealed on 21 July. For now, you can read all about the rumours and confirmations in our dedicated OnePlus Nord feature.