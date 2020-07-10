The OnePlus Nord cases have leaked - which is your favourite?

Thanks to a new leak we can see the cases for the OnePlus Nord, the incoming mid-range phone.

The cheaper OnePlus device is clearly gunning for the award of 'most-leaked mid-range phone ever', even though it has some fairly stiff 2020 competition in the form of the AWOL Google Pixel 4a.

The phone is certainly hotly anticipated and is expected to be based around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and have 8GB of memory and 128 or 256GB of storage.

We're also expecting that the phone will have a fast refresh rate display. The phone will also have a quad camera including a 48 megapixel primary lens so it should impress for its price, depending on what that ends up being of course!

The case images come courtesy of prolific leaker Evan Blass (who was probably sent it by OnePlus) and show various case designs as you can see above. Apparently a couple of the new cases were designed by Swedish artists Camila Engstrom and Finsta while a third shows the internals of the phone including the battery, SIM tray and chipset.

Anyway, the OnePlus Nord will be revealed on 21 July. Check out everything we know about it so far: OnePlus Nord: Specs, rumours, leaks and everything you need to know