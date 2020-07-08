OnePlus Nord's 'flagship camera' setup to feature 48MP primary sensor

The OnePlus Nord is happening, as much has been confirmed now, but as we get closer to launch more details are being revealed. Some of those from the company itself as it ramps up its hype-machine on social media. Others from sources with inside information.

Since it started drip-feeding information, OnePlus has mentioned a couple of times that its first OnePlus Nord phone is going to feature a flagship camera experience. But we didn't know exactly what that meant.

Sources, speaking to Android Central, have stated that it means we'll see a quad camera system on the back and that it'll feature a 48-megapixel primary camera.

OnePlus has already revealed in its social channels that it will feature OIS (optical image stabilisation) too, which means it'll likely either be the same primary camera as the OnePlus 8 or the 8 Pro.

For reference, both of those phones have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, but the Pro has a newer, larger sensor. Although, it does feature the OnePlus 8's sensor in its secondary ultra-wide camera.

Whichever one it is, it should mean cameras the take good photos and OIS means it'll hopefully reduce any blur caused by hand-shake, and enable smooth video.

As for the other cameras, the same report claims that the 48-megapixel primary camera will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel Macro sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth information.

Switch it over to the front, and it's claimed we'll see a dual front facing camera system comprised of one 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Other details we know include the fact that it has the Snapdragon 765G processor inside, 5G support, a price point below $500 and that it will launch on 21 July.