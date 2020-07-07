Confirmed: OnePlus Nord will launch on 21 July, in AR

OnePlus has confirmed that the rumours are true: the OnePlus Nord will launch on 21 July, and will be viewable online and using AR via a smartphone app.

The launch will take place at 3PM BST (4PM CEST), and viewable from both iOS and Android devices using the dedicated Nord AR app.

If a OnePlus AR/VR launch sounds like something you've heard or seen before, that's because OnePlus 2 launched using a Google Cardboard VR app, and this latest launch event is taking us back into that medium.

When you launch the app at the right time, you'll see onscreen instructions on how to enable the AR experience. You just need to make sure you download the app in time and that you have a decent internet connection.

The app is available on the Play Store for Android and on the App Store for iPhone users.

OnePlus Nord has been in the works for a few months now. Initially, rumours suggested the company was working on a OnePlus 8 Lite, or OnePlus Z, but recently the company launched a brand new product line called Nord.

OnePlus is aiming to bring costs back down, to make phones with flagship performance available at "more accessible" prices.

It's expected to feature a similar curved glass and metal design to the OnePlus 8 series, and even feature a flagship camera, but be powered by a Snapdragon 765 processor, complete with 5G. All of this in a device that will cost less than $500.

We don't know exactly how much it's going to cost, but the phone has been teased and hyped by the company daily for the past week or so, and now we know exactly when we're going to find out all the important details.

If you want to obtain a OnePlus Nord launch event AR invitation, you need to head to the @OnePlus.nord instagram account, where you'll be able to follow and find out instructions on getting one.