The OnePlus Nord will be with us on 21 July

We knew that the OnePlus Nord launch is fairly imminent and now it seems we'll get a launch of the new mid-ranger on 21 July.

What's more, it'll be a digital event (of course) taking place in Augmented Reality (AR) according to the latest rumour.

The latest news has come via leaker Ishan Agarwal and, though he has now deleted the tweet (for reasons unknown), it looks legitimate as it included images like the one above, preserved elsewhere. OnePlus has a history of collaborating with various leakers and influencers, so it could be that the info was just tweeted too early.

The images say the event would be the "world's first AR smartphone launch". Although OnePlus has been building up masses of social hype for the mid-range phone, the handset itself is expected to be similar to sister company Oppo's Reno 4 with some enhancements.

The 6.4-inch phone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G platform and will be a 5G phone with a 90hz display. It's expected to come in well under $500/£500 and it could even hit £399 in the UK.

8GB of memory and 128/256GB storage options are also rumoured. We also believe it will have a quad camera setup, too.

An image of the phone recently leaked via Amazon India: