There have been plenty of rumours and leaks about a forthcoming OnePlus smartphone due to be launched on 10 July.

Dubbed the OnePlus Nord, but also currently known as the OnePlus Z, the affordable handset is said to have a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8/12GB RAM. However, it has also been revealed in the past that it will sport a single hole-punch camera on the front.

That is now not thought to be the case.

Android Central claims to have been told by an "insider source" that it will come with a dual-lens selfie camera.

There will be a 32-megapixel main camera and a second, wide-angle cam. The source also told the site that this is its final spec, so not likely to change anymore. To be honest, we'd expect not considering the official launch in India is only a couple of weeks away.

The configuration is also said to be similar to the Huawei P40, with the camera unit ranged top-left.

If true, it will represent a true departure for OnePlus, with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro favouring a single-lens on the front.

We'll no doubt find out soon enough, considering its unveiling is only around the corner.