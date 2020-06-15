OnePlus' next Warp Charge could be twice as fast

OnePlus' Android 11 beta software has revealed a couple of snippets of information as to what we can expect from some of the next generation phones. Specifically: 65W Warp Charge.

Having released the Android 11 beta to its OnePlus 8 users a short while ago, it hasn't taken a lot of time for the folks over at XDA Developers to uncover some of the hidden mentions in its code strings.

65W fast charging would see OnePlus more than double its wired charging speeds, compared to the 30W charging speeds it currently uses on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

For a good couple of years OnePlus' fast charging technology - now called Warp Charge - was leaps and bounds ahead of the competition in western markets.

Following Oppo's emergence and global launch - plus some other phone manufacturers upping the ante - it now no longer holds the crown of the fastest charging phones.

Oppo's Super VOOC 2.0, for instance, uses a combination of 65W power and a twin-cell battery design to charge up its smartphones in staggeringly fast times. 0-100 in around 30-35 minutes is among the fastest out there.

The good news there of course is that Oppo and OnePlus are part of the same family of manufacturers and - often - technology introduced by Oppo does make its way to OnePlus. Realme - another brand in the Oppo family - already makes use of this technology and calls it SuperDart charging.

That seems to be what's happening here with OnePlus developing its own 65W fast charging Warp Charge variant.

If we had to make an educated guess, we'd suggest that - due to the timing - this charging technology will likely be introduced in the 8T series of phones later in the year.

With the reference showing up in Android 11, which will likely be the operating system used on the OnePlus 8T models, it would seem that's the most plausible timeframe for launch.