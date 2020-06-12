Android 11 dev preview available for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, here's how to get it

As with the previous couple of Android versions, OnePlus is one of the first out the gate with its own beta program for Android 11. It has announced that anyone using a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro can now download and install its first developer preview for the latest software.

What's worth noting here is that OnePlus is calling it a developer preview for a reason: it's not recommended that just anyone installs it on their phone, because there are risks and some elements don't work properly.

So far, the known issues include face unlocking, Google Assistant and video calling just don't work. Similarly, some elements of the user interface are lacking polish, plus all your data will be wiped when you go to install/flash the software.

OnePlus itself doesn't advise that you install this software unless you're a developer or 'advanced user' and know exactly what you're getting into. If you don't have experience in flashing or installing custom ROMs, or don't do any software development, it's probably worth skipping this one for now.

It's also worth noting that if you're in the US and you have a carrier device from T-Mobile or Verizon, this software isn't compatible with your phone.

The good news here is that the software installation is relatively simple, simply head over to the OnePlus page to find the correct zip package for your phone. Make sure your battery level is above 30 per cent, then follow the steps below:

Download the package on your PC/Mac Connect your phone to your computer using a cable Transfer/copy that zip package to your phone's storage Go to Settings > System > System updates Click the top right icon > tap 'Local upgrade' Select the correct installation package then tap 'Upgrade' Once completed, click 'Restart'

The good news is if you don't want to keep this software, because it's too ropey, you can rollback to an official release using the very same method.

OnePlus has links to Android 10-based Oxygen OS on the same page. All you need to do is download that package in the same way and install it manually using the same steps as above, just making sure you choose the Android 10 package, and not the Android 11 one when it comes to it.

As we've said already, if your OnePlus is your only phone and you use it for everything, we don't recommend you do this. It will stop some key features working, and there's a risk of it bricking your phone entirely.