When it comes to a gaming behemoth to team up with at the moment, Epic Games has got to be high up on most observers' wishlists, whether because of the incredible PS5 tech demo it recently demonstrated or, more likely, the world-conquering phenom that is Fortnite.

OnePlus has pulled off a nice little deal, then, by announcing a tie-up with Epic that sees its latest series of smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series, all get access to a new graphical setting on the mobile version of Fortnite, unlocking the ability to play at an impressive 90 frames per second (fps).

Other phones on the market, if they've got the requisite power under the hood, are limited to a maximum frame rate of 60 fps, as are the console versions of Fortnite, making this a first for the game outside of its PC player base.

If this sounds like a graphical miracle, though, hold your horses, because achieving that impressive frame rate does mean that the game will bump itself down to "low" graphical detail settings, meaning that you will be making a choice between how nice the game looks and how smoothly it runs (ever was it thus, though, eh?).

Still, this shows that, in case anyone was under any illusions, Epic is serious about the mobile side of its massive game, which generates revenue of titanic proportions regardless of what platform you look at.

OnePlus has also made the game quicker to install for its users, by adding it to its Game Space application as a one-touch activation, so new OnePlus owners looking to drop into action can do so quicker than ever before, if that's their bag.

It'll be interesting to see how and when this performance boost comes to any other Android phones, or indeed to iOS, or whether OnePlus has successfully tied it up in exclusivity for some time to come.