OnePlus - once the disruptor of the smartphone market - now has a seat at the established table. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company has built its most powerful, premium and fully featured phone to date.

We've already reviewed it, but want to highlight some of the features of this phone that we really enjoy.

6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED panel

Quad HD+ (3168 x 1440)

120Hz refresh rate

When OnePlus first told us about the screen on its OnePlus 8 Pro, the company said we're unlikely to see a better one all year, and we're inclined to agree. The huge 6.78-inch display on this phone is fantastic.

Activate its maximum refresh rate and resolution together, and you get a pin-sharp screen that's really responsive and visually smooth. Details are crisp, colours are vivid, and it's super bright when you ramp it up to its full brightness. With HDR10 and HDR10+ support, it's also tuned to enhance all your favourite HDR Netflix originals.

If you're not someone who likes vivid colours and like it a bit more technically accurate, that's fine too. OnePlus gives you further calibration options to adjust the profile, allowing you to choose a different preset (including sRGB and Display P3), plus you can even manually adjust the temperature yourself.

Add all that to the impact added by having minimal bezel, and you have this glorious panel that takes up virtually all of the front surface area of the phone. It doesn't get better than that.

Frosted finish to avoid fingerprints

Multi-layer glass

Frosted glass is the new 'in' thing for smartphones as, apparentl, is the colour green. OnePlus has got it dead right with the Glacial Green finish on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It's lovely to look at, and great to touch.

I really love this ‘Glacial Green’ finish. It might even be my most favouritest smartphone colour if all time. I do like a bit of teal... pic.twitter.com/57fXrfIeOb — Cam Bunton (@CamBunton) April 15, 2020

If you're thinking to yourself 'that looks quite blue', don't fret, you're not the only one. OnePlus' Glacial Green is actually more of a blue-green/teal. Depending on how the light hits it, it can look almost mint-green at times. Other times it takes on this quite vivid turquoise. And we're here for it. All day long.

The texture is superb too. That frosted feel is smooth to the touch - and not at all 'sticky'. More importantly: it's not as slippery as the glossy finishes and it doesn't attract fingerprints as easily.

30W wireless charging

0-50% in 30 minutes

Reverse charging

Wireless charging is super convenient, there's no arguing with that. When it comes to collapsing into bed at night, you don't want to be hunting around for the cable for your phone, when you could more easily just pop your phone down on a stand or wireless charging base and let it do its thing.

The one issue with wireless charging has always been its speed. Until recently it has been a slow process. With OnePlus, it's quite the opposite: using the OnePlus 30W wireless charging stand (sold separately), you can get your empty OnePlus 8 Pro battery up to 50 per cent in under half an hour.

That means if you forget to charge it overnight, you can put it on the stand when you wake up, get ready for work, eat breakfast, have your coffee and you'll still have just about enough battery to get you to the end of your work day.

Oh, and if you want to give a quick wireless top-up to your AirPods or Qi-powered smartwatch, OnePlus offers reverse wireless charging too. Just pop the headphones or watch onto the back of your phone with the mode activated.

4,510mAh battery capacity

Optimised charging

For most people these days, a good battery is one that can get you from the early morning, through a busy work day, and to bedtime. With the 8 Pro, OnePlus has nailed it.

On our busiest days of use, with deliberate over-use of the phone - testing games, video and camera - we still got to the end of the day with plenty left in the tank. On lighter days, it's no exagerration to say this could be a two-day battery for some people. Standby power management is great.

Battery longevity is about more than just taking the longest time to get from 100 per cent down to empty though. It's about how well it does that over the time that you own the phone. That's where optimised charging comes in. If you routinely put your phone on charge overnight, OnePlus' phone will learn your pattern and eventually get to the point where it slowly charges and only reaches 100 per cent right before you wake up and grab your phone. Having less time at 100 per cent means that it'll keep its peak capacity for longer, and experience less degredation over time.

Oxygen OS 10.5

Lots of customisation options

OnePlus is synonymous with software that's lightweight, speedy and customisable. Oxygen OS 10.5 takes this ethos and runs with it, offering the company's most fluid software to date. You won't find any unnecessary duplicate or redundant apps. We prefer it to many other manufacturers' versions.

OnePlus also offers a customisation hub for changing everything from icon shape and style, to the animation that you see when you unlock the phone using the in-display fingerprint scanner. It means you don't really need to install a third-party launcher to get your phone looking the way you want it. You can install third-party icon packs, change accent colours within the UI and even choose different shaped quick settings tiles in the drop-down menu. It's wonderful.