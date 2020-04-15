OnePlus 8 price: How much do the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro cost?

The new OnePlus 8 series is here, featuring the 6.7-inch OnePlus 8 Pro and 6.55-inch OnePlus 8.

There's no doubt the Pro is the more impressive handset when you get them together, but in terms of value, the lower-priced OnePlus 8 offers almost the same package for a significant chunk of cash less.

Both are 5G handsets that are priced slightly below many other flagships, but well above the £400-£500 mid-range. If you want a cheaper or non-5G phone from OnePlus, check out the OnePlus 7T.

Contrary to earlier rumour, there isn't a OnePlus 8 Lite.

The OnePlus 8 series is now available to pre-order. The OnePlus 8 Pro release date is 21 April in the UK and Europe.

The phone is available on contract in the UK from Three. The network has the duo of new OnePlus devices on an exclusive deal and you can pre-order from 16 April. Both colour variants - Onyx Black (8GB/128GB memory) and Glacial Green (12GB/256GB memory) -are available.

Three is offering the OnePlus 8 128GB with a £29 upfront charge and £44 per month contract with unlimited calls, texts and 4GB data (you'll want more data than that on 5G).

The OnePlus 8 Pro 128GB costs significantly more per month at £63. All contracts are 24 months and include a set of Bullets Wireless 2 headphones.

We're waiting for Three to confirm the exact links it'll have the new phones on sale at (we know, we know) but they'll have them on pre-order at the Three Store from 16 April.

There are plenty of options to buy OnePlus 8 SIM-free whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was available on contract only. The phones are available directly from OnePlus as well as through Amazon and John Lewis.

The 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 is £699, while the 8GB/128GB OnePlus 8 Pro is £100 more at £799.

There is also a 12GB/256GB model of the OnePlus 8 Pro for £899.

