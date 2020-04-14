OnePlus 8 series introduced, new phones are all about 5G

OnePlus has taken the wraps off its latest smartphones series: the OnePlus 8 series. It features the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which both feature powerful flagship internals and attractive, premium design.

First to be announced during the launch was the OnePlus 8 Pro. It comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display, with curved glass on the front and back, and it's available in both black and blue, plus an all new, stunning glacial green.

The glacial green has a unique frosted glass finish that's designed to feel great and look great.

As for that screen, it's a Fluid AMOLED panel that's capable of frame rates up to 120 frames-per-second, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. It's also got 240Hz touch response to ensure there's no lag between you touching the screen and the resulting action on the screen.

It uses MEMC to make lower refresh rate video upscaled to the 120Hz and smooth, and is capable of producing HDR10/10+ content. In short: it's bright, with vivid natural colours and a lot of dynamic range.

On the back, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48-megapixel main camera, alongside an ultra-wide 48-megapixel camera with 120-degree field of view. It also has a 3x telephoto zoom camera, and an unusual colour filter camera.

For videographers, there's OIS and EIS which combines to smooth the 4K video footage, plus enhanced sound. It can zoom in on the sound you want, plus cut out wind noise.

Inside, there's a Snapdragon 865 processor, plus up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus thinks this power makes it the best gaming phone around.

There's also a 4,510mAh battery, which is the biggest battery in any OnePlus phone so far. Which can charge quickly using Warp Charge 30T.

Plus, for the first time, there's Warp Charge 30 Wireless. It's fast wireless charging. You can get 50% of the battery topped up in 30 minutes. OnePlus has always maintained it wouldn't add wireless charging until it was as fast and efficient as its speedy wired solution, and now, it seems we're there.

The non-Pro version of the OnePlus 8 has a lot of similarities, compared to the 8 Pro. It looks just like the Pro model, but a little smaller.

It has that same curved glass on the front and back, plus that hole-punch camera in the display.

It's a 6.55-inch display on this phone in a body that's not a lot wider than the iPhone 11 Pro, and it's just 8mm thin. So while it's smaller than the Pro model, it's actually not all that compact.

It's avialable in black and green like the Pro, but also 'Interstellar Glow'. It looks different at every angle, reminding us of the effect Huawei used in its unicorn-coloured flagships.

That 6.55-inch screen on the front is a Fluid AMOLED panel again, but this time it's full HD+ with high refresh rates (90Hz this time), and with lots of brightness.

The camera on the back there's a 48-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide and a Macro camera. Not quite as much versatility as the Pro model, then, but still offers high quality stills and video according to OnePlus.

Inside, it's flagship specs and performance again. It's the Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Like the OnePlus 8 Pro it has Warp Charge 30T for fast wired charging. There's no mention of wireless charging, but it does have a pretty beefy 4,300mAh battery.

OnePlus has announced that both of its devices will be 5G compatible as standard. It's "All in 5G" from now on, and that's evident in its newly announced partnership with Verizon in the US.

OnePlus has announced a OnePlus 8 5G model specific for Verizon in the States, which makes it the first OnePlus device to be available on the US' biggest mobile network provider.

As a "one more thing" at the end of the announcement, OnePlus has also launched a new pair of wireless neckband earphones: Bullets Wireless Z.

They feature all the things we love about the last generation: magnetic snapping earbuds, long battery life and quick charging.

They cost $49.95 in the US, or £49.95 in the UK.

In the States, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be available from 29 April, with a 21 April launch in Europe.

For the regular OnePlus 8, it'll be $699 or $799 in the US, or £599 and £699 in the UK for the 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB models respectively.

For the same configuration OnePlus 8 Pro, it'll be $899 or $999. In the UK, that's £799 and £899. It's quite the step up from the previous series of phones.