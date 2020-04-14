The OnePlus 8 series is due to launch on 14 April, but retailers have opened up listings - including the full pricing - for the new OnePlus devices hours before launch.

In the UK, that includes John Lewis, with the retailer fully detailing the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro both in two colours - Onyx Black and Glacial Green. Interestingly the black versions are both 128GB storage, while the green models have 256GB - as reflected in the prices.

A lot of the details about these phones has previously leaked, but here's a chance to run down the confirmed specs before the phones are actually launched. The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate - not the 120Hz reserved for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 at the heart of the phone with 8GB RAM - it also supports 5G. There's the option of 128 or 256GB storage.

There's a 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge, giving you 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes. There's dual stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.

The front camera is 16-megapixels; the triple rear cameras are led by a 48-megapixel main camera.

The best part is that the OnePlus 8 will cost £599 for the 128GB model, it will cost £699 for the 256GB version.

The larger OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, this time with a 120Hz refresh rate, stepping up the resolution to 3168 x 1440 pixels.

Again it's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 device, supporting 5G and coming with 8GB RAM. There's 128 and 256GB storage options once again. The battery is larger at 4510mAh.

The front camera is again 16-megapixels, with a rear system that's led 48-megapixel main camera. It's a quad system on the 8 Pro, however, although John Lewis doesn't go into detail about what all those cameras do.

As for the pricing, the OnePlus 8 Pro 128GB will cost £799, the OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB will cost £899.