The OnePlus 8 series will have blazing fast 30W wireless charging

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be using 30W wireless charging in its new OnePlus 8 series phones.

As before every OnePlus launch, the company simply can't keep its mouth shut about what it's about to debut and it has now published a blog post about its plans for wireless charging. OnePlus is calling the tech Warp Charge 30.

It'll charge your device from empty to 50 percent in around 30 minutes and naturally is Qi-compatible, though you only get 5W or 10W wireless charging if you're using it with a non-OnePlus Qi charger, depending on the rating of the charger itself.

It's the first time that OnePlus has used wireless charging in a phone, having previously shunned it. While the company has always pushed its speedy wired Warp charging, it was probably only a matter of time before it implemented the tech.

Indeed, the writing was on the wall last September when sister company Oppo showed off its 30W Wireless Vooc tech and it has been rumoured recently as well.

In a blog post, OnePlus said that the power efficiency of the charger minimises lost energy, with a charge efficiency of 97 percent.

As it's more powerful, it's also been designed to deactivate when abnormal currents and voltages are detected. As with other higher-speed charging technologies, there's a custom chip that controls the charge to ensure it's consistent and safe.

The OnePlus 8 series launch is taking place on Tuesday and we also know among other things that the new devices will both be 5G-capable.