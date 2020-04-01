The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro has leaked out again.

This time, it's in the form of supposed marketing renders that reveal the Pro model of the OnePlus 8 might be available in an exclusive blue colour, according to WinFuture. Reportedly called "Ultramarine blue,” it's certainly a rich shade that almost looks purple. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to come in “onyx black” and “glacial green" colours, while the standard OnePlus 8 might get an “interstellar glow” colour.

The renders from WinFuture also show off many of the phone's hardware features, like the quadruple-camera setup thought to pack two 48-megapixel cameras (one wide-angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture and ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture), as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (with an f/2.4 aperture) and a 5-megapixel sensor for “additional color data", WinFuture said.

The OnePlus 8 Pro should feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, as well. Other rumoured features include a Snapdragon 865 5G processor, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series is launching 14 April. The event will be online, and there will be a livestream so that everyone can follow the action.

You can learn more about the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, including all the leaks and rumours so far, in our round-up here.