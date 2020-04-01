OnePlus has long been rumoured to be launching an affordable handset, thought to be called the OnePlus Z. It seems that the company might also be launching the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z alongside this phone, a pairing of products designed to appeal to the pocket.

The more affordable handset was going by the name of OnePlus 8 Lite for some time, though to launch at a slightly lower spec than the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that will be launched on 14 April.

That handset is thought to launch under the OnePlus Z name and it looks like that's going to be a family of more affordable products.

Information about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z have come from an established leaker on Twitter, Ishan Agarwal, who says, via 91Mobiles, that these will be an affordable version of the Bullets Wireless headphones that the company currently offers.

That will see a pair of products more affordably positioned from OnePlus, returning the roots it was known for - value for money.

It's not currently known when these products will be launched. It was long thought that OnePlus was present the trio of OnePlus 8 handsets at the same event, but there's some doubt been cast on that, with some saying that the OnePlus Z will be announced slightly later, along with the new Bullets Wireless Z. The company has teased headphones along with the OnePlus 8, so it might all arrive at the same time.

Looking at the way to free your music or looking at a sign

Maybe both! pic.twitter.com/1FJ49Ov578 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 29, 2020

One thing that will be presented with the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro is a wireless charging pad. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to support 30W wireless charging - a first for OnePlus - so launching a wireless charging pad makes sense.

It's thought to be called the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger and we're assuming that this wireless charging pad will work with other devices using the same charging standards as OnePlus, even if they don't support the same rate. We're expecting it to offer a 30W wireless changing rate, but there's little information about it yet.

The OnePlus 8 will be launched on 14 April and we’ll bring you all the news from the event as soon as we have it.