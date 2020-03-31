OnePlus has revealed by its usual method - a community forum post - that its next series of smartphones will be built on some of the fastest internal components around.

Pete Lau, the company's co-founder, has announced that inside these next phones you'll find not only the ultra-fast UFS 3.0 storage and a Snapdragon 865 processor, but also the next generation LPDDR5 RAM.

That may not mean all that much to you if you're not massively into specs, but the short version is: the phones will be very quick.

UFS 3.0 is ultra-fast storage, and mostly relates to how fast the phone can read and write data to its internal storage. In real life, it means your app installs and downloads will write and save quickly. It's a feature OnePlus had on its previous generation of phones.

However, it's never completely about hardware for OnePlus. It likes to optimise its own software/firmware to push the hardware capabilities further.

The manufacturer has stated that it has enabled two features: Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster, which - in easy terms - just help to make the experience quicker, but also help it stay fast even after extended use.

OnePlus says that its LPDDR5 RAM is going to be quicker than the previous generation of RAM, but more importantly, it's more power efficient. The company mentions a reduction of 45 per cent, which is pretty significant.

Add that to the benefits of the 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor - which we detailed at the time Qualcomm announced it - and you have a phone that will feel very speedy and snappy.

In all truth, it's no surprise to see OnePlus pushing the performance of its next generation phones to new heights. It's something of an ethos for the company.

Its 'Never Settle' mantra is as much to do with making the smartphones as fast as they can, as it is to do with getting a high performance device for a lot less than other big name flagship smartphone makers.

OnePlus has already confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro during an online unveiling on 14 April, at which point we'll find out how much we'll need to pay to get one of these speedy flagship phones.