Official: OnePlus 8 series will launch on 14 April

OnePlus has confirmed the official launch date for its next-gen smartphones - and that date is 14 April.

The company has confirmed that it will be announcing the OnePlus 8 series on that day, using the tagline "lead with speed", referring, no doubt, to the 120Hz display that's going to be introduced, as well the a 5G connectivity that all the phones will offer.

We're expecting the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro to launch, as well as a more affordable device that's previously been called the OnePlus 8 Lite - but might be launched under the OnePlus Z name.

The former devices are expected to sit on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, while the affordable device is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 - which integrates 5G.

The top of the line OnePlus 8 Pro is said to introduce IP68 waterproofing - a first for OnePlus - as well as wireless charging.

"With the OnePlus 8 series, we're excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus' signature powerful performance setup. The OnePlus 8 series will bring a truly 'burdenless' experience to all our users, who have come to expect nothing but the best all-around flagship smartphones from us,” said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus.

"No detail is too small for us, as OnePlus always strives to deliver the best user experience possible with our premium flagship devices."

The event will be online, so you'll be able to tune in and follow the action yourself come launch day.