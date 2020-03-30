Massive OnePlus 8 leak reveals three colours, including green and a multi-colour 'Glow' variant

A huge batch of leaked images of the OnePlus 8 has been posted online, indicating three colours for the upcoming flagship handset, with one surprising 'Glow' variant.

The three colours include a glossy black model as usual, but this year it appears it's being joined by a green model and a multi-coloured option.

This particular 'Glow' variant appears to be inspired by a sunset, gradually blending yellow to a deep purple, shifting through orange and red tones in the middle. It's certain to divide opinion if it's launched, that's for sure.

The green colour model is a fairly subtle mint green, and had already appeared previously in a OnePlus 8 Pro leak. It appears darker than the 'Green' iPhone 11.

As for the device itself, the phone appears no different to any of the other leaks we've seen so far.

Its display covers most of the front of the phone, and the small dewdrop notch from the OnePlus 7T has been replaced by a small camera cutout in the top left corner.

It also appears OnePlus will be switching from a flat display to a curved one for its standard model this year, but retaining many of the features and design choices familiar to OnePlus users.

That means a power button and the alert switch on the right side and a volume rocker on the left, plus that pill-shaped camera unit in the centre of the phone's rear.

Spec-wise, we're probably looking at a triple camera system, although it's been speculated that the third camera is just a low resolution depth sensor, rather than a telephoto zoom.

Being a new OnePlus phone virtually guarantees it will have the latest Snapdragon processor, which means the Snapdragon 865 chip, which has a 5G modem incorporated and will surely enable a 5G device.

We don't know an exact launch date yet, but 14/15 April has been suggested.