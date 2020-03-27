Those of you who own OnePlus phones might be happy to hear the manufacturer is finally planning to roll out an always-on display feature, something fans of the flagship-killer series have been requesting since the release of the OnePlus 6T.

It's a feature where a small portion of the screen is turned on even when the phone is asleep, to display certain types of information, such as time, date, battery level, and perhaps even notifications. Exactly what the feature shows can be customised by manufacturers in various ways.

The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2020

OnePlus announced on Twitter that the display option is now “on our roadmap". Apparently it was the top idea - with over 999 likes - submitted to OnePlus’ Ideas portal, which allows fans to recommend new software features they want.

OnePlus’ Gary C also confirmed in a response to the post that an always-on display feature has been tested internally and is being optimised:

"3/27 Update: Hi everyone, an update on this IDEA. Initial power consumption tests have been passed and it is now on our roadmap! We are working on fine-tuning AOD to make sure it is perfectly optimized. Do keep an eye on our Community as we will keep everyone in the loop with further updates, including the release timeline. Thanks!"

We suspect the display option will arrive via a future build of OxygenOS, OnePlus’ exclusive Android-based operating system.