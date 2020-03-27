More information about OnePlus’ next flagship phone has leaked out, indicating it could come in a new sea-like green tone, and it will possibly be the first OnePlus phone to support wireless charging.

The new phone is most likely called the OnePlus 8 Pro, and it will come in a new green shade, according to leaked press renders shared by @OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog. These renders also show the phone won't launch with the OnePlus 7 Pro’s pop-up selfie camera. Instead, it will feature a hole-punch display, something that has been rumoured since at least October.

Specs for the OnePlus 8 Pro - as well as a smaller OnePlus 8 - have also recently leaked online via Twitter user Ishan Agarwal.

The OnePlus 8 Pro might feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, LPDDR5 RAM, a quadruple-camera setup, an IP68 water and dust rating, and a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 might pack a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, and LPDDR4X RAM.

It could also feature a 4,300mAh battery with no wireless charging or IP rating.

Both phones are expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G processor. For more rumours, check out our roundup here.