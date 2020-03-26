The forthcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro - expected to launch in April 2020 - have seen a comprehensive spec leaks from a reputable Twitter leaker.

Much of what's outlined in these specs was already known, such as the 120Hz display that OnePlus has been talking about for some time, or the Snapdragon 865 with 5G that's going to power the phone.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

In other areas, there's some fleshing out of details, although take these with a note of caution - there's no mention of a source, so there's nothing to fully verify that they are accurate.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have the larger 6.78-inch QHD+ display (previously said to be 3140 x 1440 pixels) with the new 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 8 is a little smaller at 6.55-inches, with a FHD+ resolution, which has previously been stated. Agarwal says that the OnePlus 8 will have a 90Hz display, previously it had been said it would be 120Hz too, leaving the 90Hz to the OnePlus 8 Lite.

Both phones have the same core hardware with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options. There's a slight difference in battery capacity with the 8 Pro getting 4510mAh and the 8 getting 4300mAh, which is a lot more specific than previous leaks.

There's also a difference in the charging offered. Both will get 30W wired charging, but Agarwal suggests that only the Pro will get 30W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also said to have IP68 protection - something that OnePlus hasn't offered previously, although strangely the OnePlus 8 is said to have no IP rating.

Finally there's the cameras. This is a different loadout to the specs we've seen elsewhere, with the main camera a 48-megapixel sensor on both phones. Then things diverge with a 48-megapixel telephoto and 8-megapixel ultra-wide on the 8 Pro, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The specifics of these cameras isn't disclosed, so we're guessing those are the functions.

The OnePlus 8 then is said to have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Again, there's no details on what each camera is, so we've made some assumptions. None of this camera information tallies with anything else that's previously been leaked, so we do have some suspicions here.

We're expecting to see a lot more coming from OnePlus over the next few weeks as we approach launch. In previous years we've seen OnePlus comprehensively revealing details in the run up to launch and we're expecting the OnePlus 8 models to follow the same path.