OnePlus is slowly building momentum towards its next big launch and has confirmed that it's full line-up of forthcoming phones will be 5G enabled.

That's expected to be the OnePlus 8 series, of which there are believed to be three different models - the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite.

Previously OnePlus offered a 5G version of its flagship handset - the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro - but now all devices will be offering the next-gen connectivity.

"We believe that following the dawn of the 5G era, the smartphone experience will go through a dramatic development," said Pete Lau, OnePlus Founder and CEO.

"5G's low latency and enhanced cloud services will undoubtedly help us achieve a truly interconnected experience, while also providing exciting developments in areas like gaming, which are vitally important for OnePlus’ tech-savvy users."

There's currently no date on when to expect the new handsets to launch, but rumours are suggesting that the OnePlus 8 series might be launched on 14 April, slightly earlier in the year than previous models.

The surprise addition to the selection is thought to be the OnePlus 8 Lite. It's long been rumoured that this model will see OnePlus returning to the mid-range segment, with a more affordable price. That could see it sitting on MediaTek hardware - with the Dimensity 1000 the suggested platform.

That MediaTek hardware integrates 5G, so fits with the message that OnePlus is pushing out. Of course, that's not the only hardware on offer, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 also offering integrated 5G for more affordable handsets, but so far there have been no rumours linking those two things together.

Having 5G in your phone is only one part of the equation, however, because you'll need your network to be 5G enabled and that's probably the slowest part of the equation. But with the rate of smartphone updates slowing, people want to buy 5G handsets not for the immediate benefit, but so their device is ready when their network rolls out those updates.

With over a month to go before we expect to see these new devices, we're expecting a lot more teasing from OnePlus.