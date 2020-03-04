The OnePlus 8 Pro will launch with 30W wireless charging

Some more information has dropped about the upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

We already know the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are coming in mid-April while there will also be a long-rumoured Lite version. But now we've also found out that the launch date could be 14 April, according to reports.

The latest rumours - courtesy of leaker Ishan Agarwal - suggest the OnePlus 8 Pro will have 30W wireless charging that will also be able to reverse charge another device, again at up to 30W.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also have support for "dual-mode 5G" support that will, essentially, have support for two 5G network types: NSA (Non-Standalone Access) and SA (Standaone Access). Probably then, it'll use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem.

OnePlus usually uses Qualcomm platforms in its flagship phones and like other recent launches across the board, we're expecting the new flagships to have Snapdragon 865.

We already know that the OnePlus 8 Pro will boast a display with a 120hz refresh rate and a punch-hole camera in the display. That's a clear change from the waterdrop camera placement from the OnePlus 7 and 7T phones last year.

We're expecting both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro to have similar screen sizes around 6.5-inches.

OnePlus handsets used to stand for premium specs at lower mid-range prices, but since the features have stacked up, the phones have got more expensive.

And so there's a gap for a mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite phone that'll no doubt be priced competitively.