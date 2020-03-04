OnePlus 8 Lite could cost around £400 and launch on 14 April

Rumours about a mid-range OnePlus model - dubbed the OnePlus 8 Lite - have been circulating since late 2019 and now we have a potential price for the new handset - around £400.

The information comes from a reliable leaker - Ishan Agarwal - and while some of the details shared have been circulating for some time, the price remained unknown.

At £400, the OnePlus 8 Lite would sit in a strange position, perhaps aligning against devices like the Samsung A90 5G. Indeed, the OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured to sit on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 platform, which integrates 5G, so it could be pitched as an affordable 5G handset.

We're expecting to see Nokia launch its own affordable 5G handset on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 platform on 19 March and slip into the same space, so having seen a number of flagship 5G phones launch, we might now be getting a full selection of more affordable devices slipping into this space.

As for the OnePlus 8 Lite, that phone is expected to have a 6.4-inch 90Hz display, a 4000mAh battery and a punch hole camera in the display. It's not currently clear what cameras it will feature, but leaked specs suggested a triple camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel main camera.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, with Agarwal also tipping the date of 14 April for a potential OnePlus launch.