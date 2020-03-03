OnePlus has opted for a rather out-of-the-box approach at demonstrating the benefits of 5G: a remote controlled robot snowball fight.

In essence, users around the world get to control robots placed in a northern region of Finland, and fight against another team of snowball-chucking robots.

Each robot is capable of firing snowballs at up to 120mph, so naturally, the robots are firing at each other, and not at people.

The event will take place at 12pm on 9 March, and last for 70 consecutive hours, all the way through until 12 March.

To have a chance at taking part, and controlling the robots yourself, you need to head on over to the dedicated Snowbot Battle page on a mobile device, and then sign in with - or create - a OnePlus account.

Each person gets to play once, and you get to control one robot in a team of two, and fire snowballs at one of your two opponents.

To win, you simply have to hit your the enemy robot more times than they hit you, but you only get eight snowballs to do it in.

Once your turn is done, that's it. No more turns, but you can watch the action unfold in a livestream which we've embedded below for convenience.

It must be said, it's unconventional way to show off 5G's low latency capabilities, but it's surely one of the most fun ways in recent memory. It's certainly more interesting than just watching someone do a speed test.