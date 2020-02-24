More leaked photos of the OnePlus 8 series have emerged online, having originally been shown off in Snapchat.

As we've seen in previous leaks, the phone appears to be sticking with the camera layout of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro, perhaps indicating that the large round protrusion of the OnePlus 7T was a one-off.

Although it looks the same as the 7T Pro camera unit, there is a fourth, smaller camera alongside the primary triple camera system. We suspect this is a ToF (Time of Flight) camera for depth sensing.

What's not clear is whether the phone in the leak is the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The same leakster on Snapchat continues to post more images and videos of the OnePlus 8 and one photo clearly shows the holepunch>pic.twitter.com/bqwDCIPOmS — Intel (@IntelSfs) February 23, 2020

In a follow up to this tweet, the account posting the image also shared a picture of the display, complete with its single hole-punch camera.

This goes along with the rumours which have surface over the past few months which suggest OnePlus is moving away from its mechanical pop-up cameras, instead building them behind the display panel with a cutout in the top left corner.

If speculation is correct, we won't have long to wait until we find out how much of this information is accurate. It's rumoured we'll be seeing the new phones launched in March/April this year, moving away from the late Spring launch cycle we've seen in recent years.