It looks like OnePlus will finally support wireless charging with the OnePlus 8

It looks like OnePlus is finally set to bring wireless charging to its upcoming OnePlus 8 and/or OnePlus 8 Pro.

Eagle-eyed Mobile Scout found that the company had now become a member of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) - basically the industry body behind the standardisation of Qi wireless charging.

OnePlus hadn't previously plumped for wireless charging - like its sister company Oppo - largely because it didn't produce phones that cost the same as other flagships (though they did have many flagship specs).

However, both the OnePlus 7 and 7T Series have been more orientated towards flagship pricing than previous generations. That's set to be the case again, with both incoming OnePlus handsets set to be 5G models running on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform with the X55 modem.

As they'll be the most advanced (and premium-priced) OnePlus phones yet, it would make sense if both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were to support wireless charging.

Note that Oppo has demonstrated super-fast wireless charging, which may also be the tech that appears in the OnePlus 8 series. Oppo became a member of the WPC last year.

Both Oppo and OnePlus were dedicated to super-fast wireless charging previously, but it appears that resolve is changing even though Oppo also demonstrated 65W wired SuperVOOC charging. The wireless charging shown off last year is rated at 30W, which is still pretty super-duper.

