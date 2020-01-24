Black is the new orange for OnePlus Concept One

When OnePlus unveiled its Concept One phone during CES earlier this month, it was wrapped in McLaren orange and certainly stood out.

However, that's not the only version of the prototype handset around - there's also an all-black model.

OnePlus' social lead, Ard Boudeling, tweeted a couple of images of the black Concept One that shows a more normal phone, if we're being honest.

It still has the revolutionary hidden glass camera on the rear, with leather rear casing elements and aluminium alloy casing, but there's something about the McLaren launch alternative that seems more revolutionary and in your face.

Still, it is likely to be exactly the same on the inside, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and 12GB of RAM.

The AMOLED screen on the one we went hands-on with at CES 2020 was 6.67-inches, with a resolution of 1440 x 3120, 19.5:9 ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

However, it'll still be that camera that's the main talking point. Electrochromatic glass hides a triple-camera setup, with a double tap revealing them when needed.

There is a 48-megapixel standard camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel 3x zoom lens, and an ultra-wide 16-megapixel camera for good measure.

Sadly, like the orange version, we doubt the all-black OnePlus Concept One will ever hit market. But we can dream.

