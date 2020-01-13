OnePlus will be packing a 120Hz display into the OnePlus 8

OnePlus has announced its 120Hz display that we fully expect to find its way in to the forthcoming OnePlus 8.

When the company put a 90Hz display into its phones in 2019, Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, said at the time that OnePlus would not be going back to slower displays. While that guaranteed at least 90Hz for 2020, rumours soon appeared that OnePlus would be stepping up to 120Hz instead.

Following an event in China, OnePlus has announced all the details of this display, claiming that it's faster than other 120Hz displays and that it will offer excellent colour accuracy. It's an AMOLED panel, from Samsung Display, but with the 120Hz refresh rate it should be faster and smoother than previous OnePlus devices.

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro would be the obvious destination for this display, although there's also rumours of a OnePlus 8 Lite device, with the company looking to increase its appeal in less expensive handsets.

So what do we know about this new display? Firstly, it's a Quad HD+ resolution OnePlus tells us, and the touch response has been increased to 240Hz, so it should be more responsive than other devices. It has a peak brightness of over 1000 nits and it's a 10-bit panel. In theory, that should mean that it supports HDR10+, although nothing has been stated about its HDR support so far.

OnePlus, talking through a forum post, also details that it is borrowing tech from TV - MEMC - or frame insertion, to smooth out video. This will use dedicated hardware to crunch the visual data through an algorithm to create frames so you can smooth out content that was originally shot in 24p or 30p to display with a faster refresh rate. We can't wait to see the results.

OnePlus isn't the only company to be talking about 120Hz displays. There's a rumour that Samsung is going to be using a 120Hz display across the Galaxy S20 family of devices, due to be announced on 11 February. We're sure there will be a whole world of technical comparisons between rival brands - but the good news for consumers is that we should all get smoother visuals on our devices.

There's currently no word on when we'll see the OnePlus 8 launch, but we're expecting to hear a little more around Mobile World Congress in February.