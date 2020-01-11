OnePlus’ next smartphone, the OnePlus 8, will reportedly be a 5G-capable phone that works with Verizon's network in the US.

Android Police said it would be the first OnePlus phone available through Verizon. Currently, T-Mobile is the only US carrier to offer OnePlus phones. The report had few other details, although it noted the phone would likely work on Verizon's "ultra-fast but ultra-small mmWave" network, and it's possible Verizon will get only get one "smaller, non-pro variant".model of the OnePlus 8.

Keep in mind the Chinese phone maker recently showed off the colour-shifting, electrochromic glass-packing OnePlus Concept One phone, which includes a hidden camera. OnePlus is also expected to unveil new “screen technology” on 13 January. It's not clear what this mystery technology will be, but art included with its event invite showed what looks like multiple screens stacked together.

The OnePlus 8 will follow the OnePlus 7 Pro, which launched last May for $699. And an even cheaper OnePlus 7T just debuted in October. If the new phone does come to Verizon, don't be surprised to see it loaded with the carrier's suite of preloaded apps and functionality like Wi-Fi calling, VoLTE, and other Verizon network features out of the box, as noted by Android Police.

