Smartphone manufacturers have been exploring new ways of enticing buyers in recent years, through features like pop-up selfie cameras, pinhole cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors, foldable displays, and so on.

Now, OnePlus is attempting to spice things up, as well.

The company recently showed off the colour-shifting, electrochromic glass-packing OnePlus Concept One phone. But, as if that wasn't enough to get potential customers drooling over its wares, OnePlus is now planning to unveil new "screen technology" at a special event in Shenzhen, China, on 13 January.

9to5Google spotted Chinese social media posts from the smartphone maker teasing the upcoming event and new screen tech.

OnePlus hasn't officially said what it'll show off, but art included with its event invite shows what looks like multiple screens stacked together. We're not sure what this represents, but we suspect it'll be part of another prototype phone like the Concept One. 9to5Google said it could simply be a 120Hz display panel in an innovative OnePlus device, or it could be the starting point of something else.

We've contacted OnePlus for a comment, although we likely won't learn more until the event next week. So stay tuned. For more about the OnePlus Concept One phone, which debuted at CES 2020 in January, see our review here.