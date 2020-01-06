A leak has been published showing what appears to be a store dummy of the OnePlus 8 Lite, indicating a design almost identical to the renders that appeared previously.

We don't get a look at the front of the device, but the dummy unit's rear design can be seen relatively clearly.

Just like what we saw in the digital render, there's a pretty chunky looking rectangle protrusion in the top left corner which contains the camera hardware.

While previously we were unclear on what the exact camera makeup was, this dummy unit appears to show a triple camera system. Not a dual camera with an LED flash then!

Instead, while the renders showed a blacked out pill shaped cutout near the camera protrusion, the dummy unit indicates this is where the LED flash will be placed.

Apart from that, everything appears to be as expected. It's a flat glass back, with curves towards the edges and slightly rounded corners.

Thanks to a massive spec dump recently - although just rumour for now - we do have some idea as to what expect.

We're told we should expect 8GB RAM and both 128GB and 256GB storage options, plus a hefty 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charging.

As well as that, it's speculated that it'll feature a 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate just like the most recent OnePlus 7T series.

Add that to a triple camera system made up of a 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel with main, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses and you have a pretty complete flagship experience.

The big question is how much it will cost. In recent years, the OnePlus phones have increased in price, perhaps alienating some of the core/original fans who loved getting a powerful phone for not much money.

Now that we're in 2020, it surely won't be long until this phone - along with the more expensive models - makes its public appearance. We'll be there when they do, and will continue to update you as we hear more.