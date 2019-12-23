OnePlus is planning to launch three new smartphones in 2020, moving towards the mid-range with the OnePlus 8 Lite and updating its flagship Models with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The source of the leaks is Chinese social website Weibo and there's no telling that they are authentic, they could easily be the creation of an enthusiastic OnePlus fan, although there's a lot here that corroborates with previous leaks and logical incremental updates.

So let's break this down.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is a new entry-level device for OnePlus as it looks to expand its offering. It has some mid-range specs, like moving away from Qualcomm and using MediaTek hardware instead, listed as the MediaTek 100.

There will be 8GB RAM and options for 128 or 256GB storage. A 4000mAh battery, with 30W Warp Charging.

There's said to be a 6.4-inch AMOLED display a 1080p resolution, but with a 90Hz refresh rate. No surprise there - OnePlus had previous said it wasn't going back to 60Hz.

There will be 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras on the rear, offering f/1.7, f/2.2, f/2.4 respectively across their main, ultra wide and telephoto offering, with a 5x hybrid offering.

The OnePlus 8 moves into proper flagship territory with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The specs also specify that it's going to come with the X55 5G modem from Qualcomm, but we can't currently say whether all OnePlus 8 models will be 5G, or if there will be an option for 4G only.

There's a range of options here with 8GB or 12GB RAM, with 128 of 256GB storage. It's powered by a 4000mAh battery and supports 30W Warp Charging.

There's a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There' expected to be a punch hole in the display with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The rear cameras come in as 64, 20 and 12-megapixel for the main, ultra-wide and telephoto.

In many ways, the OnePlus 8 sounds close to the OnePlus 8 Lite, although there's a step-up in quality in a number of areas.

Finally the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making this phone offer quite a bit more than the other two.

There's going to be two sensors on the front of this model, supporting not only the selfie camera, but a Time of Flight sensor to aid the 3D face recognition system. There's also a fingerprint scanner under the display.

It will sit on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform - again with 5G mentioned (although we don't know if they will all be 5G) - and 8GB or 12GB options with 128 or 256GB storage.

There's a 4500mAh battery listed, with support for 50W charging.

The cameras break down as 64-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide and 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto, so a bump over the other phones - or a change, at least. There's also said to be a Time of Flight sensor on the back.

Of course, there's no telling if these specs are legitimate, but there's a lot of detail in the source, including an outline of pricing for the Chinese market.

There's no telling what the prices will be for the UK, but OnePlus is known for its affordability.

We're expecting OnePlus to launch these device around March, but there's nothing confirmed yet.

