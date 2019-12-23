OnePlus 8 Pro could feature a Face ID style unlocking system

The OnePlus 8 Pro has seen a trickle of leaks so far, but the latest flood of information suggests that OnePlus could be looking to introduce a Face ID system on its next flagship.

While many of the leaked specs - shared on Weibo - are incremental steps from the OnePlus 7T Pro, the explanation for the wider punch hole in the display for the front cameras now has an explanation.

According to the leaks (which we can't verify the accuracy of), those front sensors will be a 32-megapixel front camera and a Time of Flight sensor, which will be used like Face ID.

The spec sheet says that there will be an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, but also a 3D face recognition system powered by that Time of Flight sensor. This isn't the first time that front cameras and ToF sensors have been used as such, but this is a different implementation to Google and Apple which use an IR dot projector and scanner to identify faces.

We've seen previous leaks of the display showing this wider punch hole on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Outside of those security specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3180 x 1440 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It sits on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 - with 5G thanks to the X55 modem - with a 4500mAh battery supported by 50W Super Warp charging and options for 8/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/256GB. The yuan pricing starts at around £485, but there's no telling what the $/£/€ market price might be.

We're expecting a launch sometime in the first half of 2020.

