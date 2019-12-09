OnePlus 8 Lite renders appear, could signal return to mid-range pricing

Leaked 3D renders have surface showing what's claimed to be the OnePlus 8 Lite. It's significantly different to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro leaks we've seen so far, and suggests the company could go back to having a device with mid-range pricing.

In these particular leaks, we see a phone with a completely flat screen. This would set it apart from both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, if the leaks have been accurate thus far.

Like those two, the 8 Lite has also got a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the front, but placed centrally.

On the back, OnePlus seems to be working on a completely different camera housing design.

Rather than be a slim pill-shaped protrusion in the centre, there's a large rectangle camera protrusion in the left corner, similar to the Galaxy A-series phones.

There's no headphone jack, but there is the usual OnePlus alert slider on one of the edges, as well as the typical USB-C port.

No rumoured specifications came along with this leak - published by 91Mobiles/@OnLeaks - however, it looks as though it's going to be a similar size to current devices.

At 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm, it's not far off being the same as the OnePlus 7T; there's maybe a millimetre or two at most in any direction.

What will be interesting is seeing what processor, camera and other specifications this phone comes with. Because whatever happens, a "Lite" version of a OnePlus phone is changing the company's ethos somewhat.

For the past few years, OnePlus has stuck to the message that it only launches the fastest most powerful phone it can.

On the same note, this drive - while also chasing premium design and materials - has seen the manufacturer's average handset pricing increase dramatically over the past three to four years.

While once you might have been able to pick up a OnePlus flagship phone for £200-£300, in recent times, those prices have been between £500-£700.

Perhaps the OnePlus 8 Lite is a launch in which the phone maker comes back to those consumers and fans who wanted to have a powerful, premium and speedy flagship phone but just don't have the budget to spend more than £400.

Of course, this is all speculation for now, but like a lot of Android phone makers it seems OnePlus has gradually pushed up its premium pricing and in doing so, somehow made space beneath for a more moderately priced smartphone.

We'll keep you updated as this story develops. But if all the leaks so far are on the money, we might see OnePlus releasing three phones in a range for the first time in its history.

