OnePlus has been running a range of discounts for Black Friday, but Amazon has come up with a Deal of the Day that's not to be missed.

The OnePlus 6T is now available for £399 on Amazon, that's a saving of £130 over the regular price and some £50 cheaper than previous deals for Black Friday.

This price is only going to be available through 26 November, so you'll have to move fast or be faced with paying more.

The OnePlus 6T was launched in late 2018, an evolution of OnePlus' affordable flagship phone. It's available in a couple of different colours, the Mirror Black or Thunder Purple and it comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

It sits on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform, so even though it's a year old it's still really fast and powerful - and at this price you're getting flagship performance at mid-range prices.

There's 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a small notch for the front camera, while the back sees a dual camera.

One of the best things about OnePlus' devices is the software: the company pays attention to keeping the phone fast and is swift to update when new Android versions launch.

There are a range of other deals available for Black Friday and we have a full round-up of discounted phones right here.

