OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T prices slashed for Black Friday - save $150!

OnePlus has started its Black Friday sales and there are two handsets that are in the frame - the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T - that are getting good discounts.

These deals are available from OnePlus directly, and are now live in the US and running for a limited time.

• OnePlus 7 Pro, 256GB, now $549 (save $150): The OnePlus 7 Pro offers a slick and fast experience with huge 90Hz display and a pop-up front camera. It's a great smartphone with a great discount. See this deal on OnePlus.

• OnePlus 6T, 256GB, now $449 (save $150): The OnePlus 6T is last year's device, but offers huge storage, loads of power and great cameras. View the offer on OnePlus.

There are also offers on a range of cases and covers direct from the OnePlus store, so it's a great time to snap up some accessories too.

For those in the UK, there will also be deals available on the OnePlus 7 Pro starting from 21 November, we will update with these deals once they are fully revealed.

There's an expanding range of Black Friday phone deals and offers. Although the sales are only just starting, there are some good offers already out there.