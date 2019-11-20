Leaked OnePlus 8 sketches appear to confirm quad camera and hole punch display

Digital sketches of the OnePlus 8/8 Pro have leaked backing up the previous digital renders and indicating a four-camera system on the back as well as a hole-punch cutout in the display.

While there's nothing especially new shown in these sketches, it's a positive sign that previous leaks and rumours are on the right course.

Looking at the back of the phone in these minimal images shows the quad camera system seen in the very first leaked render.

This system is made up of three primary cameras in the main protrusion, with a fourth camera outside, embedded in the rear of the phone. It's likely this is a depth sensor/ToF camera.

As for the front of the phone, there are two different options shown: one with a single camera cutout, and another with a dual camera cutout.

This would perhaps suggest a regular model and a 'Pro' model, going in a similar direction to Samsung's Galaxy line.

Unlike the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro - where one phone has a flat screen and the other has a curved display - it seems both models of OnePlus 8 will have curved edges in the glass.

With this design change, it means there will be no more pop-up camera mechanism built into the top edge of the phone.

Perhaps more importantly, it means that OnePlus' regular/Pro model families will finally make sense.

For the past two generations of phone (7 and 7T), the Pro and regular models have looked quite different to each other.

In fact, the 7T and 7T Pro look so different, they don't even look like they belong in the same range.

If the leaks are accurate, it'll mean that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be much closer together in terms of appearance and features than previous series'.

Little else has been said about the next OnePlus phones, but we suspect the leaks and rumours will continue to increase over the next two to three months before a launch in Spring next year.

OnePlus has followed a fairly consistent twice-a-year launch cycle for the past few years, with the first phones appearing sometime around April/May.

Having pushed the year-end launch earlier than usual for 2019, it could mean the same for next year's Spring time launch. Although that would make sense, that's complete guess work on our behalf.

As always, we'll keep you updated as more information surfaces.