OnePlus 8 Pro prototype spotted in the wild, with hole-punch camera and purple finish

Images have surfaced showing what looks to be a OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, being used. The photos show a device with curved glass on the display as well as a dual hole-punch camera.

What's interesting about this is that it indicates that OnePlus is moving away from notches and pop-up camera mechanisms, instead embedding the front facing cameras within the screen's real estate.

EXCLUSIVE: OnePlus 8 (Pro?) prototype spotted live in China airport pic.twitter.com/SklLTlgmLK — Oscar - Momo (@O_s_c_a_r_o) November 8, 2019

The OnePlus 8 series initially broke cover as an official-looking press render in October 2019, and in that image we saw that OnePlus is seemingly moving towards a hole-punch display.

This earlier render showed one single camera in the front, top left corner, while the photos have a dual selfie camera system in the top right corner.

As well as that, we see a new colour we haven't seen since the Thunder Purple of the OnePlus 6T from twelve months ago.

The difference could mean either one is a Pro model and the other is regular, or that OnePlus hasn't yet finalised its design and is working on a couple of different solutions. The former seems more likely.

Launch isn't expected until some time in 2020, but it's not unusual for early leaks to show up late the previous year. As more information becomes public, we'll keep you updated.