In 2019 OnePlus shifted from launching one smartphone model at a time, to two. That saw the availability of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, giving customers the choice of a premium device or something a little more affordable.

"I think moving forward we are going to - at least for now - stick with a current strategy by introducing two products; wherein one will be affordable and the other one be priced higher," said Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, in an interview with Times of India.

While the OnePlus 7 launch was overshadowed by OnePlus' top-drawer Pro model - and the 5G version that came with it - the 6-monthly refresh of these handsets sees the situation reversed slightly, with the OnePlus 7T now being a compelling alternative to the Pro models.

OnePlus has seen great success in India, holding the top spot in that market and this success seems to have been boosted by the dual-phone strategy.

"When we decided to use the dual product strategy we think about the product itself. We want to provide the best user experience. Take OnePlus 7 Pro for example, for regular customers in Indian market that's a very high price but on the other hand we really want to give our customers the best user experience that's why we introduced the OnePlus 7 as a more approachable product for more users," said Lau.

For OnePlus, the strategy is different to its rivals. Apple, for example, has introduced more affordable devices - the iPhone XR and then iPhone 11 - to bolster sales while expensive premium devices continue to struggle. For OnePlus, who has typically been an affordable manufacturer, the dual product approach has allowed it introduce a higher priced model, while not abandoning the affordable model.

So that means we're likely to see four phones a year from OnePlus moving forwards and we've already had a glimpse of what the OnePlus 8 might offer, although we're not expecting it to launch until April 2020.