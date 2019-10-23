OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition appears as a T-Mobile exclusive

When the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was unveiled in London there was no mention of 5G - it was all about updating the handset to give customers the latest hardware, including a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, more RAM and faster charging - and that luscious McLaren makeover, of course.

But adding to the speed of this already speedy version is a 5G variant - and it's going to be exclusive to T-Mobile in the US - of which the company says "the Un-carrier will be the ONLY place in the U.S. to get this 5G superphone."

Let's just be clear: nothing was said about this being a 5G phone previously and it appears that it will only be available as a 4G LTE device for those buying it outside the US. On the UK store it's listed as 4G - although it's not available until 5 November.

Whether that means that there will be 5G versions available outside the US remains to be seen - EE was one of the first networks to offer the 5G OnePlus 7 Pro earlier in 2019, so this type of exclusive offering isn't unheard of for the company. We've asked OnePlus for clarity on this and we remain ready to update as soon as we hear.

What's also interesting is that rumours had previously suggested that Sprint would be getting a 5G handset from OnePlus - something that still remains elusive.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes in exquisite packaging, with possibly the best case you'll find for the OnePlus phone - along with the 30T Warp charger that will have your phone fuelled up in no time. It promises to be a powerhouse of a phone - just that little bit better than the OnePlus 7 Pro that already won plenty of praise.

It's not the only 5G handset that T-Mobile is offering - you can also get the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10 5G too.