OnePlus 8 Pro leaks, complete with quad camera and hole punch display

Days after the OnePlus 7T Pro hit the market, leaks have surfaced showing off renders of its replacement: the OnePlus 8 Pro.

On first impressions, the renders shown off in these latest pics show a device very similar to the OnePlus 8 renders also leaked.

Unlike the 7T and 7T Pro, these two phones look as though they're part of the same family, but there are some differences - as you'd expect.

This OnePlus 8 Pro has a big, bezel-free curved display with no notch. Instead, it appears OnePlus is going with the hole-punch style front facing camera in the top left corner.

According to 91Mobiles - the site that leaked the images (in collaboration with @OneLeaks) - this display will be 6.65-inches, compared to the 6.5-inch screen that's supposedly going to grace the front of the OnePlus 8.

Because it's a hole-punch screen, that also means the pop-up camera has been removed from the top edge.

On the back, there's a quad camera system, which looks to be a similar triple camera system to the current 7T Pro, but with an additional, smaller camera sitting outside the protrusion. This is likely a ToF 3D camera.

Button placement and other ports are virtually the same as they are in current phones. You still have the alert slider and power button on the right.

Given how quickly OnePlus has moved this year to replace its previous generation, it's not really a surprise to see leaks of the next devices. In fact, it was in December last year we first got a glimpse of the OnePlus 7T design, and that only launched very recently.

Nothing has been predicted yet in terms of release date for the OnePlus 8 series. We suspect it won't be until the first half of 2020, given that the 7T series has only just landed.

As always, we'll keep on top of developments and update you as new information surfaces.